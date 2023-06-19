Update: Senior Health and Wellness Fair canceled

A Senior Health and Wellness Fair that was to be held in Flower Mound has been canceled.

AAA Texas and Texas State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, had announced last week that they were partnering to host the free fair this weekend at the Flower Mound Senior Center. But they announced Monday morning that the fair is canceled, at least for now.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to reschedule this event for a date TBD,” said Kara Thorp, a AAA Texas spokesperson.

Organizers intend to reschedule the event for later this summer.