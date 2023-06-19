Lewisville ISD superintendent wins Texas PTA award

Lewisville Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp has been named the Texas PTA 2023 Superintendent of the Year, the organization announced Friday.

The Texas PTA Outstanding Educators awards go to “those educators who truly back the future of every child in their communities,” the organization’s website says.

Rapp, who began serving as LISD’s superintendent in February 2022, was the one superintendent selected for the prestigious award among nominees from across the state. Rapp will be celebrated during the Talk of Texas Lunch at the Texas PTA Launch training next month in Dallas.

“We are deeply honored to have our amazing school district led by a true advocate, supporter, mentor and believer,” LISD Trustee Michelle Alkhatib said in a statement of congratulations to Rapp. “We couldn’t be more proud of you for this accomplishment.”