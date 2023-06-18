Denton County braces for sweltering heat to start off the week

The heat is on! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Denton County from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

“Hot temperatures and relatively high humidity levels will make our weather more dangerous this coming week,” said WBAP/KLIF Chief Meteorologist Brad Barton. “Humid air, already heavy with moisture, makes it more difficult for surface perspiration to evaporate, which is our body’s natural way of cooling itself.”

The weather service offers the following tips: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned buildings.

“Over the past 30 years, excessive heat has caused 164 deaths in the United States, more than lightning (37), tornadoes (71) and hurricanes (45) combined,” said Barton.

In addition, atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution on Monday, prompting the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to declare an Ozone Action Day.