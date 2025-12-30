Argyle nonprofit’s ‘Rock Your Socks’ initiative aims to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with socks

Katie Burwell is known around town as “The Sock Lady” after she brought socks to Argyle West Elementary’s students and staff last year to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

She is hoping to deliver even more socks this year with the help of the community.

If Burwell had it her way, everyone in the world would get a free pair of socks to wear on World Down Syndrome Day, but for now, she’s aiming for 3,555 pairs, which is enough for the students and staff at every Argyle ISD elementary school.

Burwell is accepting donations through her nonprofit, Tatum’s Tulips, to give students and staff at Argyle ISD’s elementary schools socks to wear on March 20 as a way to spread awareness about Down syndrome.

World Down syndrome Day is celebrated yearly on March 21. Since it lands on a Saturday in 2026, Burwell hopes students and staff will wear the socks a day early to celebrate at school.

She started the nonprofit, named Tatum’s Tulips in honor of her daughter Tatum, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth.

According to Burwell, wearing mismatched socks is a way to create awareness about autism because the 21st chromosome, a tell of Down syndrome, often resembles socks.

“Part of the initiative is wearing mismatched socks,” said Burwell. “So, every year since Tatum was born, we’ve celebrated with mismatched socks as a way to create awareness.”

Burwell said the mismatched socks gives people the opportunity to talk about Down syndrome.

“Typically, someone has a matching pair of socks, but when you have a mismatch pair, someone might be more likely to ask you about them,” she said. “Then you can tell them ‘I know someone with Down syndrome, let me tell you a bit more about how awesome they are.'”

Tatum joined the public school system at Argyle full-time this year since she turned three years old.

On Dec. 19, Argyle West Elementary announced its “Exceptional Eagle” winners. One of whom was Tatum, who was embraced by her classmate while posing with the award.

Burwell hopes conversations about Down syndrome will give people the opportunity to learn more about the condition and disprove some of the negative stereotypes that come with a diagnosis.

“I think we still deal with negative stereotypes and stigma on a daily basis that Down syndrome is scary and they can’t do things neurotypical people can,” she said. “That’s what we want to do – educate others that Tatum and others with different abilities can do everything that everyone else can, sometimes just with some more time and work.”

Tatum’s Tulips has also hosted a 5k run for Down syndrome in the past and has plans to do the same next year.

Burwell has also collaborated with the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network, so part of the donations for the socks will benefit DSDN, as well.

DSDN is a larger organization that connects parents and organizations for support that Burwell said has been very important to their journey with Tatum.

Overall, Burwell said she hopes the project will help open opportunities for Tatum and other kids with different abilities.

“I want the opportunities for Tatum as I would want for my other two kiddos,” she said. “I think there is power in sharing our story and continuing to educate the community through grassroots efforts.”

For more information on Tatum and to donate to the nonprofit‘s sock drive, visit the Tatum’s Tulips website.