Local student to march in famous Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

Ashley Vanegas Castro, a sophomore member of Marcus High School’s color guard, will represent the pride of Marcus High in the 137th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

She was selected by Music for All to be a member of the Bands of America Honor Band as the 2026 Rose Parade marches through Pasadena, California at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Bands of America Honor Band is a national ensemble with more than 250 performers including wind instruments, percussion and color guard.

Richard Saucedo will direct the 2026 Bands of America Honor Band. He is a composer, conductor and retired director of the national champion Carmel High School (IN) marching band.

“To be part of this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and a testimony to their dedication to music,” he said. “The Rose Parade is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures.”

Castro spent a week in Southern California, where she rehearsed for the parade and performed at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest.

The 5.5-mile parade, themed “The Magic in Teamwork,” will be televised worldwide on national channels and streaming services.

Castro was led by Marcus color guard director Jeffery Jones and Anthony Martinez in the regular season and marching band postseason. The two have set her up for success and an opportunity to shine on a national stage.

“The 2026 Honor Band members are ambassadors of America’s scholastic music and arts programs, as well as their schools and communities,” said Saucedo. “Congratulations to Ashley on participating in this fantastic experience.”

For more information on the Parade of Roses, visit the event’s website.

To learn more about nonprofit Music for All and its mission to create, provide and expand life-changing experiences through music, visit the organization’s website.