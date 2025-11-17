Local high school bands drum up historic success in marching postseason

From the state marching contest to grand national contest, November was full of marching madness and local bands took home multiple podium finishes.

Lewisville ISD

The pride of Flower Mound High School was crowned 6A state champion on Nov. 5, but that was just the start to the band’s postseason success.

Flower Mound also tied for first place down in San Antonio at the Bands of America Super Regional contest and then took home second place at the grand national competition in Indiana.

“We’ve really been fortunate,” said Flower Mound Band Director Brent Biskup. “There’s been a lot of excitement from the community and the kids are are working so hard, so it has been exciting.”

At grand nationals, in the prelims, Flower Mound tied with Marcus and two other schools for the best score in the music category. The Jags band also tied for the best score in the visual category.

In addition, Flower Mound’s band was recognized at Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indiana for Outstanding Music Performance and Outstanding Visual Performance.

Fellow Lewisville ISD school Hebron was the runner-up to Flower Mound at the state contest and tied Flower Mound at the super regional contest.

It was a historic feat for the two LISD schools.

“We actually tied and it was the first time in history that had happened,” said Biskup. “So, that was super cool.”

In the super regional prelims, Flower Mound finished first with the best score in the categories of music and visuals. Hebron came in second with the best score in general effects.

Flower Mound’s cross-town rival Marcus also finished near the top at the state contest, finishing fourth.

Marcus also competed at grand nationals in Indiana and finished seventh overall.

Argyle ISD

Argyle High School took home some trophies of their own.

The Eagle band finished fifth at the 5A state contest before moving on to the super regional contest, where it swept the Class AA division in the prelims.

Argyle earned first in the prelims and had the best score in music, visual and general effects.

