Hudspeth: Denton showcases the power of entrepreneurship

Last month, Denton had the great honor of hosting the Governor’s Small Business Summit, an event that brought entrepreneurs, innovators and community leaders from across Texas right here to our city.

Each year, these summits highlight the incredible impact of small businesses on the Texas economy, and this year’s focus on women-owned businesses made the conversation even more special. In Denton, we don’t just talk about supporting women in leadership; we live it. Our city is led by a female City Manager, we have three women serving on our City Council and we’re home to both a female ISD Superintendent and a female Chancellor at Texas Woman’s University. Each of these dedicated leaders earned their positions, rising through competitive selection processes and proving themselves as the best choice to serve our community. Add to that the many women-owned businesses and nonprofits that call Denton home, and it’s clear that leadership here comes in many forms, but all share the same drive to build a stronger community.

Hosting this summit gave Denton an opportunity to showcase what makes our business ecosystem so vibrant. From our historic downtown square filled with local entrepreneurs to our growing innovation corridors, Denton continues to attract and nurture businesses that create jobs, fuel creativity and give back to the community. Events like this one help strengthen that momentum by connecting entrepreneurs with the tools, resources and mentorship they need to grow.

Throughout the summit, attendees heard from respected speakers, including a few Denton-based entrepreneurs, who shared lessons on everything from financing strategies and customer retention to bold leadership and building businesses on your own terms. Equally important were the connections made throughout the day. When small business owners, investors and community leaders gather in one place, great things happen.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that the summit coincided with one of Denton’s most festive seasons—our “31 Days of Denton Halloween.” October has become a signature month for our city, attracting visitors from across North Texas and driving local spending at restaurants, shops and hotels. It’s a great reminder that economic development isn’t just about attracting big business; it’s also about supporting the creative, entrepreneurial spirit that makes Denton unique.

When small businesses succeed, Denton succeeds, and events like this help make sure our future stays bright. Anyone interested in starting a small business can reach out to our Economic Development team at [email protected] to learn more.