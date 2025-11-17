Crave Cookies to open new location in Northlake

Crave Cookies plans to open a new location in Northlake at the Northlake Commons shopping center.

The specialty cookie connoisseur will go in at suite 100, which was formerly occupied by Pharmacy-Plus. Crave Cookies will take up half of the suite, which will be split into two different spaces.

Construction on the 1,500-quare-foot store is planned to start in November and be completed in March 2026.

According to the business’s website, Crave Cookies boasts its creation of the “deep dish cookie,” which helped its product hold molten centers, loaded toppings and creative fillings.

The cookie store has more than 150 recipes that are rotated five at a time every two weeks. According to Crave Cookies, each two-week drop has a method to its madness with a designated theme.

“Every two weeks, five flavors rotate together as a curated experience,” said the business. “Coven Creations for Halloween, NYC Cookie Crawl, Retro Roadtrip; each drop has a narrative, not just random flavors thrown together.”

Additionally, Crave Cookies allows customers to choose a cookie to return to a rotation.

Every two months, people from the location vote to resurrect one exclusive flavor from the Crave Cookies “Vault,” which has more than 150 recipes.

Founded in Utah in 2019, Crave Cookies now has 52 locations in 20 different states, including three in Texas.

According to its website’s “local favorites” page, the Katy, Texas location chose the S’more flavor as its favorite.

The Missouri City location chose the Campfire S’mores Cookie and the Prosper location chose the Dubai Chocolate flavor as its favorite.