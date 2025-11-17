City of Justin Update – November 2024

As we step into November, I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who continues to make Justin such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. October was a busy and exciting month for our community, and I couldn’t be prouder of the spirit and enthusiasm our residents bring to every event.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s National Night Out and the Justin Fire Department Fish Fry. Both events were a tremendous success, filled with friendly faces, great food and plenty of community pride. These gatherings remind us of what makes Justin so special—the connections we share, the willingness to lend a hand and the joy of coming together as neighbors.

As we look ahead, I invite everyone to mark your calendars for Old Town Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 13. This cherished annual celebration will once again fill the heart of Old Town with holiday magic, complete with festive lights, live entertainment and family-friendly fun. One of the highlights of the day is the Lighted Christmas Parade, a favorite tradition that truly captures the warmth and wonder of the season.

If your family, business or organization would like to take part in the parade, entries are now open at cityofjustin.com. I encourage you to sign up and help make this year’s parade brighter than ever.

As we enter the season of gratitude, I’m thankful for each of you—our residents, city staff and local partners—who make Justin a strong and thriving community. Wishing you and your families a safe and happy Thanksgiving!