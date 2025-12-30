Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 22, a resident reported a lost license plate, which they suspected was stolen. However, a nearby car wash called the resident the next day with good news: the plate was just a victim of the powerful washing machine. It was returned to its owner, and officers recommended adding a few more screws so it doesn’t make another unexpected clean getaway.

On Oct. 29, a shopper at Walmart asked for $100 cash back but accidentally left the bills behind at the register. A new employee — just two days on the job — apparently decided to check out with the cash herself and walked off with it. When the customer returned looking for the missing money, the employee came back, too, first denying she took it before officers asked to search her purse and found the stolen cash. Police also learned the would-be thief had outstanding warrants, proving her checkout was long overdue.

On Oct. 31, a woman had to step in to break up a fight… between her two pet cats. While calming the feline fracas, one of the cats bit her. The cat was allowed to complete a quarantine since it was up to date on its vaccines.

On Nov. 4, officers responded to a disturbance at Rambling Oaks Assisted Living after an employee who had just been terminated caused a ruckus by making threatening statements. Police arrested the individual for terroristic threats and possession of marijuana.

On Nov. 6, officers responded to a collision in the Walmart parking lot and found the suspect yelling at the victim while inching his vehicle forward, even as the victim’s hand rested on the dashboard. When the officer activated his emergency lights, the suspect drove over a curb and attempted to flee before abruptly stopping, getting out, and walking toward Freddy’s to cool off with some frozen custard all while ignoring commands to stop. It almost turned into a cold case, but he was arrested on charges of evading arrest and failing to give information.

On Nov. 10, a resident fell victim to a Facebook Messenger scam that allowed a hacker to take over her account and post a fake car-for-sale ad — using her good name to make a bad deal. Another resident sent $2,000 to a mystery Zelle account before realizing the “seller” kept shifting gears with excuses and asking for more cash. When the wheels started to come off the story, the buyer realized the whole thing was a scam.