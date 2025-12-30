Community comes together to support family of Lantana residents who died in wreck

Local community members have come together to raise funds and schedule meal deliveries for the family of two Lantana residents who were killed in a car accident on Friday.

According to the Meal Train page, the victims’ family was a part of the Marcus Band community, which started the support page.

“Our Marcus Band community is coming together to support the Pasquale-Vick family during this incredibly difficult time,” said the page organizer. “We hope to surround their family with love, care and support.”

The seven days of scheduled meals have been filled, but the community can still support the family via online donations or virtual gift cards through the Meal Train site.

As of Dec. 30, the page has raised more than $3,000 for the family.

Vince Pasquale, 86, of Lantana passed away on Sunday night after sustaining serious injuries in the accident. His wife, Nora, 78, died shortly after the crash on Friday.