Sheriff’s office warns of holiday scams, offers safety tips

The holiday season is here, and it’s important to be aware of scammers who may try to deceive you or steal your identity. Scams tend to increase this time of year, so residents should know how to recognize the warning signs and take steps to protect themselves.

Common scams include phishing schemes, where scammers send emails or text messages asking for payment information or personal details. Always check website addresses, watch for spelling or grammar mistakes and research online reviews before entering personal information.

Credit card skimming is another common threat. Use credit cards for online purchases, enable purchase alerts and avoid saving card information on retail websites.

Social media “Secret Sister” gift exchanges are also scams that can compromise your personal information. In addition, avoid using public USB charging ports—known as “juice-jacking”—as hackers can install malicious software to access your data.

Be cautious of phone scams and artificial intelligence schemes that use cloned voices or impersonate known brands. Watch out for fake online stores and text messages that claim packages are delayed or that request extra delivery fees.

When traveling, leave lights on or use automatic timers and ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home. When shopping, park in well-lit areas, lock your car and keep bags or gifts out of sight. Avoid carrying large sums of cash, and if you need help, seek out a security officer or store employee.

Be cautious of criminals posing as delivery drivers, monitor your package delivery times, and consider having packages delivered to a secure location or trusted neighbor.

Most importantly, trust your instincts and stay alert at all times.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office wishes you and your family a safe and blessed holiday season.