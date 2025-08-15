How were local school districts rated by TEA in the 2025 accountability report?

On Friday, the Texas Education Agency released the 2025 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses across the state. Here are how local districts stacked up and compared to the 2023 rankings.

The 2024 rankings were released at the same time as the 2025 rankings due to a legal issue. To see full reports of both 2024 and 2025, visit the TEA website.

“Today marks a return to clarity and accountability,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “With the release of the 2025 A–F Ratings, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency and to providing accurate, readily available information that helps every family understand how their school is doing.”

Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD maintained the ‘A’ grade it earned from 2023, adding on an extra point in the grading system for 92 points out of a possible 100.

Similar to 2023, Argyle High School, Argyle Middle, Argyle’s 6th Grade Center, Argyle West, Argyle South Elementary and Jane Ruestmann Elementary all earned ‘A’ grades.

Hilltop Elementary was the only campus in the district to not score an ‘A,’ earning a ‘B’ like it did in 2023.

Lewisville ISD

Results from 2023, which were released in April, had LISD graded a ‘B’ with 80 out of 100 points.

This year, the district’s overall score increased to 81 points, again, earning a ‘B’ grade.

Flower Mound High School and Marcus High School both maintained the ‘A’ grade they earned in 2023.

Hebron High maintained its ‘B’ grade from 2023, The Colony High School dropped from a ‘B’ grade to a ‘C’ grade and Lewisville High School earned a ‘D’ grade, the same as 2023.

Highland Village Elementary, one of five schools voted to be shut down in 2025 by the Lewisville ISD Board due to budget constraints, earned an ‘A’ grade in its final year of operation.

Garden Ridge Elementary and the STEM Academy at Polser Elementary also earned ‘A’ grades in their final year of operation.

B.B. Owens Elementary earned a ‘C’ in its final year of operation and Creekside Elementary earned a ‘B’ in its final year.

Five schools in LISD earned ‘F’ grades, one more than in 2023. Delay Middle, Huffines Middle, Marshall Durham Middle Mill Street Elementary and Rockbrook Elementary all scored ‘F’ grades.

Degan Elementary, which earned an ‘F’ in 2023, improved to a ‘B’ in 2025. Lakeland Elementary and Southridge Elementary both improved from an ‘F’ to a ‘C’ while Mill Street Elementary maintained its ‘F’ grade from 2023.

For a full list of Lewisville ISD schools and their ratings, visit the TEA website.

Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD maintained its grade of ‘B’ that it earned in 2023, but dropped from an 82-point rating to 81 points.

The James M. Steele Early College High School scored the best out of the districts high schools, earning the only ‘A’ grade.

Byron Nelson, which earned an ‘A’ grade in 2023, earned a ‘B’ grade this year. V.R. Eaton, which earned a ‘C’ grade in 2023, improved to a ‘B’ grade this year.

Northwest High School maintained its ‘C’ grade, same as in 2023.

Prairie View Elementary was the only school in 2023 to earn an ‘F’ grade. This year, it improved to a ‘D’ grade.

Alan and Andra Perrin Elementary was the only school in the district with an ‘F’ grade this year.

For a full list of Northwest ISD schools and their grades, visit the TEA website.

Denton ISD

Denton ISD improved to a ‘B’ grade with 80 points in 2025 after earning a ‘C’ grade with 78 points out of 100 in 2023.

Fred Moore High and Guyer High both earned ‘A’ grades, just like they did in 2023.

Denton High and Denton Ryan High both improved from ‘C’ grades in 2023 to ‘B’ grades in 2025.

Going the other way, Ray Braswell High School earned a ‘B’ grade in 2023 and dropped to a ‘C’ grade this year.

In Lantana, Blanton Elementary and Harpool Middle both maintained the ‘A’ grade they earned from 2023. However, Dorothy P. Adkins Elementary and E.P. Rayzor Elementary both dropped from ‘A’ grades in 2023 to ‘B’ grades in 2025.

For a full list of Denton ISD schools and their ratings, visit the TEA website.

The Texas Education Agency grades Texas public schools every year on what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military, according to its website.

According to the TEA’s press release, compared with 2024, 24% of districts and 31% of campuses improved their letter grade. Most campuses maintained their previous rating, and only a small portion, 15%, saw a decline. 43% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A or B, continuing to prove that demographics do not equal destiny.

The A–F Accountability System is structured to balance rigor, fairness and transparency; establishing goals for preparing students for postsecondary success while acknowledging their effort and progress. A-F Ratings provide clear, accessible information on school and district performance, serving as an essential tool for parents, educators, policymakers and local communities to make informed decisions that support student success.