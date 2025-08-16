Travel with Terri: Big Tex’s boots kick up Texas pride at Smithsonian

Big Tex’s boots have officially hit the road—landing in Washington D.C.! For only the second time ever, Big Tex’s legendary cowboy boots have stepped beyond the borders of the Lone Star State to star in a prestigious national museum exhibition.

The State Fair of Texas sent Big Tex’s famous size-96 Lucchese boots on a cross-country journey to Washington, D.C., where they will be part of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s upcoming exhibition State Fairs: Growing American Craft, opening August 22, 2025.

The boots made the long journey from Fair Park in Dallas and recently arrived in the Capital City. After careful installation, the boots will be officially unveiled to the public later in August alongside the opening of the yearlong exhibition, which runs through September 7, 2026.

Standing 12 feet tall, Big Tex’s boots are one of the most beloved and recognizable symbols of the State Fair of Texas and of Texas pride itself. Designed and handcrafted by Lucchese Bootmaker, they have been greeting fairgoers in Dallas since 2012. Until now, they have never left Texas, making this cross-country trip a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans of the Fair and Big Tex alike.

“State Fairs: Growing American Craft” is the first major exhibition to explore the vital role state fairs have played in nurturing regional craft traditions across the United States. The show will feature a variety of handcrafted works and artifacts from fairs around the country, with Big Tex’s boots serving as a larger-than-life highlight of Texas’ contribution to this rich history. What a great idea for a different vacation destination.

For more information about the exhibition, visit americanart.si.edu/exhibitions/state-fairs .

Who doesn’t love the legendary State Fair culinary creations? The 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards have just been announced. It’s fry-nal countdown time for some of the most iconic food titles in all of Texas. For the first time ever, the Big Tex Choice Awards is raisin’ a glass to a brand-new category—one that recognizes the wildest, most delicious drinks at the Fair.

Winners for the Big Tex Choice Awards have been crowned in the categories of “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Sipper,” and “Most Creative.”

Back in June, a record-breaking 76 entries represented by 50 concessionaires were narrowed down to 30 semifinalists, with each entry having been evaluated on four Fair-food elements: uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. After testing all the tasty dishes, votes were cast, and the results are in. Fifteen finalists must now bring it on before a prestigious panel of celebrity judges in hopes of taking home one of the top prizes at the Most Texan Place on Earth.

The State Fair of Texas is happy to present the 15 finalists who will compete for the coveted titles of “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Sipper,” and “Most Creative” in the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards competition.

The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed “Texas Shines Bright,” will open on Friday, September 26, and will run through Sunday, October 19. Head on over to BigTex.com/Tickets to purchase your season passes and FLEX Tickets today and join us this fall at the Most Texan Place on Earth.

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. Visit BigTex.com for more information.