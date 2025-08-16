Northlake Notes – August 2025

The month of July was filled with activity around the Town of Northlake.

We had two ribbon cuttings and a business opening last month. Branded Bagels in Northlake Commons off of FM 407 has been open for a little bit, but they had their official Metroport Chamber ribbon cutting on July 10. Many from the area and chamber came out to celebrate this event. Donut Space opened on July 12 in Northlake Crossing off of Robson Ranch and Gibbs Road. Also in Northlake Crossing, Dumont Creamery hosted their Metroport Ribbon Cutting ceremony as well.

County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson invited me to participate in a Denton County Economic Development Meeting at Robson Ranch. We were joined by Justin Mayor James Clark and Rina Maloney, who manages Denton County’s Grant and Economic Development program. We spoke to a room of several hundred, sharing information about our new businesses and things we are doing to drive investment in our towns.

I have two more events planned that should happen while this article is going to press. I will be meeting with the Town of Dish to go over the successes of our police in serving their area. Furthermore, I will be meeting with United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner, a member of the President’s cabinet. We will be going over local opportunities and challenges related to housing affordability, community development, homelessness and federal regulatory requirements.

We have big news out of the United States Congress. Our representative, Congressman Brandon Gill, delivered on our request to help get Northlake our own unique ZIP code so that we no longer share with Justin, Argyle, Ponder and Roanoke. House Resolution 3095 passed 278-121 and will now go to the Senate for consideration. If passed, this will require the USPS to furnish Northlake with a unique ZIP code in the future which will hopefully lead to better mail service throughout the town.

At the Northlake Town Council meeting on July 24, we unanimously passed tax relief for seniors and disabled homeowners. We increased this exemption from $100,000 to $200,000, which will save approximately $295 in Town of Northlake taxes on a $500,000 home. The Town Council’s goal is to keep the lowest tax rate of any home rule municipality in North Texas of 29.5 cents per $100 in value.

We encourage you to learn more about your local government. Come out and visit us at the next council meeting on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. We will also be having a special meeting on August 21. As always, I am happy to answer any questions, and you can email me directly at [email protected].