Lewisville nonprofits receive share of 35,000-pound food donation

A Lewisville nonprofit received a large food donation at a time of increased need.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unloaded and distributed more than 35,000 pounds of food to three North Texas organizations on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Lewisville-based Christian Community Action helped unload and distribute the 24 pallets of shelf-stable food, and received a share of the donation.

Grand Prairie United Charities and New Beginnings Church in Lewisville also received a share of the major donation.

“We are very appreciative,” said New Beginnings Church Pastor Joe Fields. “This donation helps us continue serving more than 170 families in our community each week.”

According to CCA, volunteers with JustServe worked along CCA staff to sort the food before the organizations picked up their allotted donation, which came at a great time.

“We already saw families that were struggling to eat and feed their families,” said Pam Wilcox, the community engagement manager for CCA. “As the need grows, it takes the whole community. We love to say our middle name is community, and we need partners like [The Church of Jesus Christ], who make it possible for us to serve our neighbors.”

CCA serves approximately 850 families each week through its food market, which is nearly double the number served just four years ago.

Wilcox said food is often the first step in helping families find greater stability.

“Food is this beautiful seed that allows self-reliance,” she said. “It allows us not only to help parents feed their children but also to connect them with other resources that help them flourish and become all that God created them to be.”

Beyond food assistance, CCA offers English-language classes, parenting education, job coaching, budgeting workshops, computer training and career certification programs designed to help families increase their income and become more self-reliant.

“We don’t want to simply provide a class,” said Wilcox. “We want to help people increase their income so they can graduate from us and be successful on their own.”

The day’s efforts reflected a shared commitment among faith-based and community organizations to care for neighbors in need. As volunteers unloaded pallets, sorted food and prepared shipments for partner agencies, the focus remained on ensuring that more families across North Texas would have access to nutritious food and compassionate support.