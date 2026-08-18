Argyle Business Association to host unique home & garden business showcase

The Argyle Business Association is bringing businesses together with a home and garden expo.

About 80 locally-owned businesses will come together at the Argyle Home & Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, inside the Robson Ranch Banquet Center.

The free event is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to reserve complimentary tickets in advance at ArgyleHomeShow.com.

Businesses will specialize in many aspects of home ownership: Plumbing, HVAC, roofing, remodeling, landscaping, pools, outdoor living, interior design, home décor and many other home services.

“Our goal wasn’t to create another vendor show,” said ABA CEO Lynn Seeden. “We wanted to create a place where people can gather ideas, meet trusted local professionals and maybe even discover the next project they’ll fall in love with.”

More than 1,000 people have already clicked “Interested” or “Going” on the event’s Facebook page, and organizers expect attendance to continue growing during August.

Visitors can gather ideas, meet local professionals, compare products and services, ask questions and enter hourly prize drawings throughout the five-hour event.

Each attendee will also receive the official printed and digital Argyle Home & Garden Guide, featuring participating businesses and home inspiration they can take home.

The indoor show is designed for homeowners at every stage, whether they’re planning a major renovation, updating a kitchen or bath, creating an outdoor living space, improving landscaping or simply collecting ideas for the future.

“Or simply come stroll the show with a friend and enjoy the day out,” said Seeden.

Guests who reserve tickets in advance will also be entered into a drawing for a diamond necklace from Mimi’s Jewelry.

Vendor space is limited to 80 exhibitors. Vendor information is available at ArgyleHomeShow.com.

Free tickets (up to six per household) are available at ArgyleHomeShow.com. Readers can also follow the Argyle Home & Garden Show on Facebook for exhibitor announcements, prize drawings and event updates.

The Argyle Home & Garden Show is presented by the Argyle Business Association and is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Robson Ranch Banquet Center.

Follow the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/argylebiz

More information: www.argylebiz.com or (940) 765-1676