Decision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot

Denton County residents will head to the polls Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the General Election midterms, and there’s more than the usual state and county races on the ballot.

Propositions

One of the most impactful ballot items for Denton County residents is the county’s $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across the county. Some of the proposed projects in southern Denton County include a reconstruction of Hickory Hill Road in Argyle, extending Denton Creek Boulevard in Canyon Falls to I-35W, extending FM 1171 from I-35W to the city of Justin, repaving Kings Road in Double Oak, extending Kirkpatrick Lane in Flower Mound, and many more. Click here for more information about the bond, billed TRIP 22.

In Denton, voters will decide whether or not to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. If the proposition is approved, the city would direct the Denton Police Department to stop enforcing misdemeanor marijuana offenses. It would not apply when Denton police are investigating felony crimes, nor would it apply to state and federal agencies or to the Texas Woman’s University and University of North Texas police jurisdictions.

Voters in south Denton are also considering recalling City Council member Alison Maguire, who now represents Robson Ranch after redistricting. Robson Ranch is largely conservative, and Maguire is not. There was also a controversy after people were offended by, and some misunderstood, a meme Maguire posted on Facebook. If the recall effort is successful, Maguire’s seat would be empty until her term expires in May 2023.

Other propositions will appear on some local ballots, usually regarding the continuation of an additional sales tax.

Contested races

Election Day voters will also consider candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders.

Contested races for county and State Legislature seats that represent parts or all of southern Denton County include Texas Senate District 12, State House Districts 63 and 65, Denton County Judge, Denton County Clerk and Denton County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1. Click the corresponding link for more information on each contested race.

School’s out

All Lewisville ISD schools will be closed Tuesday because many LISD campuses are polling places.

Free rides

In an effort to get more people to the polls, the Denton County Transportation Authority is offering free rides all day Tuesday on its A-train, Denton Connect Bus, UNT Campus Shuttles and GoZone vans.

Know to go

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unlike during early voting, on Election Day, you must go to your precinct’s polling site to cast your ballot. You must be a registered voter and bring a valid ID.

For more information — including to find out if you are registered, where your polling place is, your sample ballot and more — go to votedenton.gov.

Results

Early voting results will be released shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Election Day results will trickle in throughout the evening. Check crosstimbersgazette.com for the latest as results come in.