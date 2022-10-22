Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond

As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county.

The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.

The county called the bond election this summer as a way to keep up with population growth and the traffic problems that come with it. Denton County is routinely in the top 10 fastest growing counties in the nation by percentage. Denton County’s population grew approximately 43.5% from the 662,614 people who lived in the county in 2010 to an estimated 950,660 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, and averages 82 new people a day.

“As more and more people choose to take advantage of all that Denton County has to offer, diligence is required to ensure that the transportation infrastructure will be in place to serve both existing and future residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We have seen our roads get more congested, leading to longer commutes and delays of our first responders heading to emergencies.”

Denton County Commissioners, working with transportation partners, have utilized the voter-approved proceeds of $187 million from the 2004 road bond program and $310 million from the 2008 road bond program to fund and construct more than $8.4 billion in roadway projects throughout the county.

“Our partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and the North Central Texas Council of Governments has resulted in many transportation successes, including the widening of I-35E from the Denton/Dallas County line to U.S. 380 to add additional capacity throughout the corridor, widening FM 1171 from I-35E to I-35W to six lanes, extending FM 2499 from the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport to I-35E in Denton, and the widening of FM 544, FM 423, FM 2181, FM 407 and many more,” Eads said.