Meet the Candidates: Denton County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 at 49 locations around the county.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Of the two candidates for Denton County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 — Olivia Jeffers and Alan Wheeler — only one responded.

REPUBLICAN

Alan Wheeler, 41

I intend to make JP1 a community friendly and accessible Court. This is the “people’s court.” Justice of the Peace Courts handle Class C tickets, evictions and civil suits up to $20,000. Regularly, citizens represent themselves in these matters. While I have been a practicing attorney for 13 years, I understand the importance of making sure that this Court be accommodating for the citizens that do not a have a firm grasp on the law and legal procedures.

wheelerforjp.com