Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Flower Mound

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday morning after a collision with a white vehicle in west Flower Mound.

The vehicle was headed east in the 4900 block of Wichita Trail — in front of Coram Deo Academy — and turned left onto Skillern Boulevard, right in front of a westbound motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was unable to stop and struck the vehicle, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity, according to police, who are still investigating the crash. The intersection was shut down for a few hours on Friday.

The evening before, a motorcyclist died after striking a turning vehicle at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard.