Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman.

About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Lewisville PD. As of Friday morning, his identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The pickup driver remained at the scene of the crash, according to Lewisville PD. Traffic investigators are looking into who had the green light and the speed of both vehicles as factors in the crash.