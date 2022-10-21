FM 1171 closed for railroad construction

Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound.

The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.

A detour route has been set up to take drivers across the railroad via Canyon Falls Drive, but drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.