High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 49, Allen 7

When two of the top five teams in the state square off, its expected to be a good game.

But Guyer proved there is a wide gap between No. 1 and No. 5 (MaxPreps), at least among 6A programs, defeating Allen 49-7 on Thursday night in a nationally-televised game.

The Wildcats got on the board just under three minutes into the game when Jackson Arnold hit Josiah Martin on a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 7-0 lead at the end of one.

At the 8:19 mark of the second quarter, Arnold tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Landon Sides, and the Wildcats led 14-0 at the half.

In the third, Guyer picked up right where it left off when Arnold completed a touchdown pass to Si Stovall for 12 yards to make it 21-0.

Three minutes later, Ahmed Yussuf rushed for 12 yards to make it 28-0 Guyer.

With 2:45 to play in third, Arnold broke a 58-yard run to make it 35-0, and then special teams then got in on the act when Peyton Bowen returned a punt 60 yards for a score.

Allen finally scored early in the fourth, but Guyer came right back when Arnold connected with Sides on a second touchdown pass, this one for 73 yards.

Arnold passed for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) will travel to McKinney at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Northwest 65, FW South Hills 0

The Texans jumped out early and never looked back, shutting out South Hills on Thursday night.

Jake Strong completed a pass to Logan Jeskevic for 6 yards to get things going for Northwest, and hooked up with Jeskevic less than two minutes later on a 57-yard pass to make it 14-0 Northwest.

The Texans made it 16-0 on a safety, and then Ife Durodoye rushed for 15 yards to give Northwest a 23-0 lead.

Strong then connected with Kenan Reil for 50 yards with 15 seconds left to play in the first quarter, and Northwest led 30-0 at the end of one.

Strong and Reil hooked up a second time on a 64-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter and Terry Duncan scored on an 18-yard pass from Strong with 6:12 to play in the half.

With under a minute to play before halftime, Kyle Cummings scored on a 6-yard run to make it 51-0 Northwest at the break.

In the third, Leddie Thompson scored on a 20-yard run and early in the fourth, Nate Jean broke a 63-yard run for Northwest.

Jake Strong passed for 264 yards and 5 touchdowns in the game.

Northwest (6-2, 5-1) will host Burleson Centennial at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Check back on Friday night for more local scores.