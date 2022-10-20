Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
288

Guyer 49, Allen 7

When two of the top five teams in the state square off, its expected to be a good game.

But Guyer proved there is a wide gap between No. 1 and No. 5 (MaxPreps), at least among 6A programs, defeating Allen 49-7 on Thursday night in a nationally-televised game.

The Wildcats got on the board just under three minutes into the game when Jackson Arnold hit Josiah Martin on a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 7-0 lead at the end of one.

At the 8:19 mark of the second quarter, Arnold tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Landon Sides, and the Wildcats led 14-0 at the half.

In the third, Guyer picked up right where it left off when Arnold completed a touchdown pass to Si Stovall for 12 yards to make it 21-0.

Three minutes later, Ahmed Yussuf rushed for 12 yards to make it 28-0 Guyer.

With 2:45 to play in third, Arnold broke a 58-yard run to make it 35-0, and then special teams then got in on the act when Peyton Bowen returned a punt 60 yards for a score.

Allen finally scored early in the fourth, but Guyer came right back when Arnold connected with Sides on a second touchdown pass, this one for 73 yards.

Arnold passed for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) will travel to McKinney at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Northwest 65, FW South Hills 0

The Texans jumped out early and never looked back, shutting out South Hills on Thursday night.

Jake Strong completed a pass to Logan Jeskevic for 6 yards to get things going for Northwest, and hooked up with Jeskevic less than two minutes later on a 57-yard pass to make it 14-0 Northwest.

The Texans made it 16-0 on a safety, and then Ife Durodoye rushed for 15 yards to give Northwest a 23-0 lead.

Strong then connected with Kenan Reil for 50 yards with 15 seconds left to play in the first quarter, and Northwest led 30-0 at the end of one.

Strong and Reil hooked up a second time on a 64-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter and Terry Duncan scored on an 18-yard pass from Strong with 6:12 to play in the half.

With under a minute to play before halftime, Kyle Cummings scored on a 6-yard run to make it 51-0 Northwest at the break.

In the third, Leddie Thompson scored on a 20-yard run and early in the fourth, Nate Jean broke a 63-yard run for Northwest.

Jake Strong passed for 264 yards and 5 touchdowns in the game.

Northwest (6-2, 5-1) will host Burleson Centennial at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Check back on Friday night for more local scores.

Previous articleTouched by Suicide to host 16th annual Memorial Walk in Flower Mound
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.