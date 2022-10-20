Thursday, October 20, 2022
Touched by Suicide to host 16th annual Memorial Walk in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Touched By Suicide

The 16th annual Touched By Suicide Memorial Walk will be held next month in Flower Mound.

Participants will come together Nov. 12 at Parker Square and complete a 1.5-mile walk in remembrance of those lost to suicide, and to support local prevention programs, monthly support groups and the Denton County LOSS team.

Touched By Suicide is a local nonprofit with a 100% volunteer staff that supports prevention activities and provides free monthly support groups and materials for adults and teens that have lost a loved one to suicide, according to the organization’s website. Support groups meet in Denton, Lewisville and Flower Mound with the goal of providing hope and healing through healthy communication and a supportive environment. All funds raised are used exclusively for local area activities and support groups.

Registration and activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12, and the program will start an hour later with special speaker Tom Harris from the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, which aims to prevent suicide, eliminate stigma and provide hope to people struggling with depression.

Click here for more information and to register for the walk.

