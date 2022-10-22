Early voting begins Monday

Denton County residents will kick off early voting on Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Contested races for county and State Legislature seats that represent parts or all of southern Denton County include Texas Senate District 12, State House Districts 63 and 65, Denton County Judge, Denton County Clerk and Denton County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1. Click the corresponding link for more information on each contested race.

Early voting runs from Monday to Nov. 4 at 49 locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County:

Argyle Town Hall

Bartonville Town Hall

Copper Canyon Town Hall

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

Flower Mound Community Activity Center

Flower Mound Public Library

Flower Mound Senior Center

Highland Village Municipal Complex

Justin Municipal Complex

Northlake Town Hall

Robson Ranch Clubhouse

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.