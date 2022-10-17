Meet the Candidates: State House District 65

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 at 49 locations around the county.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below is the Mission Statement for each candidate for Texas State House Representative, District 65.

REPUBLICAN

Kronda Thimesch, 54

Kronda Thimesch embodies the American Dream. Her grandmother, Rose Martinez-Mascarenas, lived in a home with dirt floors and didn’t finish high school. Kronda went on to graduate from college, built a small business, and served on our local school board. Kronda Thimesch will fight for lower property taxes, excellent schools, safe neighborhoods and a secure border. A servant leader, Kronda Thimesch will be an effective advocate for HD 65 on day one.

krondafortexas.com

DEMOCRAT

Brittney Verdell, 31

Once elected, my accomplishments will be ensuring that women have the right to choose, prioritizing education, expanding Medicaid, and lowering property taxes. I will focus on building partnerships across both party lines to ensure that bills are passed that reflects the voices of our constituents.

facebook.com/brittneyforhouse65