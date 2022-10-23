Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

8/16 – Ordinance Violation – Brown Cliff Ct – Officer responded to reports of solicitors going door to door selling electricity. Officer located multiple solicitors identified them and informed them of permit process.

8/19 – Fraud/Scam call – Berryhill Ct – Officer met with complainant in regard to a scam where she received a call from someone claiming to work with Amazon saying her account has thousands of dollars spent on it and requested account information. Complainant blocked the number and did not fall for the scam.

8/19 – Agency Assist, Road Rage – Copper Canyon Rd – Officer responded to the area where one party to a road rage incident pulled into the CVS pharmacy to await officers. Officer ensured the caller was no longer being followed and was safe to head home.

8/20 – Suspicious Activity – Justin Rd – Officer located two adults in the backseat of a vehicle behind a closed business. Subjects were identified and advised to find somewhere out of the public for such activity.

8/25 – Welfare check – Justin Rd – Officer located two people asleep in a car off the roadway. Subjects stated they were awaiting a job in the area then a flight later on same day. No criminal activity was observed.

9/1 – Criminal Trespass – Cross Timbers Drive – Officer responded to the residence and spoke to the homeowner about an unwanted person being there and leaving before officer’s arrival.

9/2 – Criminal Mischief – Timeberleaf Ct – Officer responded to report of an Amazon van having knocked down a brick mailbox and leaving the scene. Officer located the Amazon van and driver in the area still making deliveries. Information for mailbox repair was exchanged.

9/2 – Gun Shots Heard – Chapel Hill Dr- Officer responded to report of a possibly drive by shooting at the caller’s residence. Officer determined there were no gun shots, just three dozen eggs thrown at the house, driveway, and vehicles.

9/9 – Disturbance – Fox Trot Ln – Deputy responded to argument between a surveyor and homeowner. The surveyor was gone prior to Deputy’s arrival.

9/10 – Criminal Trespass – Cross Timbers Dr – Officer responded to reports of an unwanted person on the property. Subject was issued a criminal trespass warning at homeowner’s request and left the property.

9/12 – Harassment – Double Oaks Dr – Officer met with complainant about getting harassing phone calls from an unknown caller.

9/12- Loose Livestock – Kings Rd / Mcmakin Rd – Officer assisted good Samaritans in attempting to catch a loose juvenile pig. The pig eluded capture and ran into a 350-acre fenced-in field.

9/13 – Harassment – Timerleaf Ct – Officer contacted the caller who said someone called him representing himself as Denton County Law Enforcement for the court asking for $5,000. The complainant did not fall victim to the scam.

9/13 – Suspicious Activity Agency assist – Officer provided cover while Flower Mound PD investigated two vehicles parked behind a local business in Double Oak. Drug paraphernalia was located and seized during the investigation.

9/14 – Suspicious Activity – Carruth Ln – Deputy responded to a stranger sitting on caller’s front steps. Deputy had male checked out by medics and released him to family who lived on the same street.

9/15 – Agency Assist – Lantana (Denton County) – Fire Wheel Way – Officer assisted Denton County in searching for a wrecked and ultimately abandoned vehicle in Lantana.

9/16 – 911 Hang Up – Cross Timbers Dr – Officer responded to a 911 hang up call and determined small children had called 911. Children were explained the importance of only calling during an emergency.

9/17 – Agency Assist (Lantana) Denton County – Kimbro Ave – Officer responded to report of multiple cars and people showing up for a juvenile house party without homeowner permission. Officer drove area until all cars cleared out.

9/17 – Agency Assist Denton County – Copper Canyon Rd – Officer assisted in searching for a rolling disturbance between a male and female in the car.