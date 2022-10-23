Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 25 at 9:17 p.m., a resident reported someone was trying to break into their home, officers arrived and found a known male who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man had outstanding warrants for assault on a peace officer and assault/family violence. When officers tried to arrest him on the warrants, he resisted and tried to grab an officer’s weapon from his holster. He was taken into custody on a variety of charges.

On Aug. 25 and Aug. 30, a juvenile suspect made various threats to teachers, staff members and students at Briarhill Middle School after he was asked to complete an activity he didn’t want to participate in. He was taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention for both counts of terroristic threat.

On Sept. 3 a giant tortoise led police on a low-speed chase. First responders were initially shell-shocked by the incident but it quickly turned into a shell-ebration as the terrapin was quickly located and returned home safely.