Meet the Candidates: Texas Senate District 12

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 at 49 locations around the county.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below is the Mission Statement for each candidate for Texas State Senate, District 12.

REPUBLICAN

Tan Parker, 52

Government service to the people must be rooted in purpose, and this has guided me to understand and appreciate the great need to listen and take bold steps to make meaningful differences. I look forward to working together and passing common-sense solutions to: Push back on Federal overreach to safeguard Texas & protect our economy; Secure the border & support law enforcement; Provide greater property tax relief & transparency in appraisals; Address the needs of our most vulnerable.

tanparker.com

DEMOCRAT

Francine Ly, 51

My mission is to listen, learn from, and represent the good people of Senate District 12, to keep Texas safe, strong and successful. My service as your State Senator envision life at its best for every person in Senate District 12. I have and will always treat all who seek my assistance with human dignity and respect. I am a candidate FOR the people, BY the people, and OF the people, and with YOUR support, and VOTE in November, the people’s voice WILL be heard in District 12.

teamflyforsenate.com