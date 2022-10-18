Northwest ISD asking for help naming next 5 elementary schools

Northwest ISD is asking for the public’s help in naming its next five elementary schools, including one coming to the Wildflower Ranch community near Justin.

The one in Wildflower Ranch, located north of Hwy 114 in far southwest Denton County, is expected to begin construction next year. When it opens, expected to be in 2024, it will become the fast-growing district’s 23rd elementary campus.

Because of Northwest ISD’s accelerated growth rate, the district will also use this current naming process to help compile names for the next four elementary schools, numbers 24-27, according to a district news release. While the locations of these campuses are not yet known, community members can either select “Wildflower Ranch (Elementary No. 23)” or a region of the district they feel is best suited for the school name they recommend.

School board policy requires that names meet one of the following criteria to be considered by the district’s naming committee, which will then recommend names for board approval:

In memory of any person who has made a significant contribution to society and/or education and his or her name shall lend prestige and status to an institution of learning; Any state or national heroic figure, landmark, and/or historical attributes; or A district property donor or his or her family members.

Names of living individuals will not be accepted. To submit a name online, click here. Name recommendations can also be submitted through paper form, call 817-215-0171 for more information on that.