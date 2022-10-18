Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD asking for help naming next 5 elementary schools

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD is asking for the public’s help in naming its next five elementary schools, including one coming to the Wildflower Ranch community near Justin.

The one in Wildflower Ranch, located north of Hwy 114 in far southwest Denton County, is expected to begin construction next year. When it opens, expected to be in 2024, it will become the fast-growing district’s 23rd elementary campus.

Because of Northwest ISD’s accelerated growth rate, the district will also use this current naming process to help compile names for the next four elementary schools, numbers 24-27, according to a district news release. While the locations of these campuses are not yet known, community members can either select “Wildflower Ranch (Elementary No. 23)” or a region of the district they feel is best suited for the school name they recommend.

School board policy requires that names meet one of the following criteria to be considered by the district’s naming committee, which will then recommend names for board approval:

  1. In memory of any person who has made a significant contribution to society and/or education and his or her name shall lend prestige and status to an institution of learning;
  2. Any state or national heroic figure, landmark, and/or historical attributes; or
  3. A district property donor or his or her family members.

Names of living individuals will not be accepted. To submit a name online, click here. Name recommendations can also be submitted through paper form, call 817-215-0171 for more information on that.

Previous articleMeet the Candidates: Texas Senate District 12
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.