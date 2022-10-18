Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Register now for LISD bowling fundraiser

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
The community is invited to sign up for an annual bowling fundraiser to support  some Lewisville ISD students.

Bowling for Scholars is the LISD Council of PTA’s annual fundraiser to give scholarships to two seniors at each LISD high school. Students enter an essay contest, and the winners are selected by the Lewisville Education Foundation.

“It’s important that everybody have the opportunity for a higher education and not be limited by their financial situation,” said Brandy Miranda, vice president of fundraising for the LISD Council of PTAs.

The duckpin bowling event, sponsored by Ashley Hart of Magnolia Realty, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, located at Grandscape in The Colony. Teams of two to eight players will bowl for one hour, and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite decade. Prizes will be given for high score and best costume, and other prizes will be raffled off. About a dozen teams have registered, as of Monday, and capacity is limited to 32 teams. Registration is due Nov. 1.

“It’s going to be a wonderful, fun opportunity for families to bowl and give back,” Miranda said.

Click here for more information and to register.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

