Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Robson Ranch hits grand slam with softball league

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
1
They built it, and they came and dominated. Members of the Robson Ranch men’s 70 and up softball team are living a dream. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Longtime Robson Ranch resident Clyde Ziegler enjoys the look on every new resident’s face when he and a few cronies ask if they want to play in the community’s softball league.

Admittedly, that’s typically not the first question someone in their 60s and 70s gets asked during small talk — and the bewildered responses are almost always the same.

“In 99.9% of cases, they say, ‘I haven’t played softball in 30, 40, or 50 years,’” Ziegler, 75, said with a laugh. “That’s the first thing we all said when we were first asked, but then you get out here and start to play catch, hit the ball, and get out on the field.

“Your mind starts to feel 30 years younger — even though your body isn’t. It’s an absolute thrill to play again.”

Robson Ranch is known for being a premier retirement community for active adults in North Texas, and they have a variety of lifestyle activities for residents to choose from. One of those activities is the increasingly popular Robson Ranch Softball Association, which has grown to include a co-ed league, seniors league, and two competitive travel teams — one for players 65 and up and the other for players 70 and up.

League games are going on practically every day of the week at their community stadium called the Field of Dreams. And in many instances, those residents who can’t get enough of the game end up playing double duty in both leagues.

“It’s an absolute thrill to play this game again,” Ziegler said. He and his wife, Sandi, recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. They have two kids and four grandkids. “In the co-ed league, we always have an after-game meal and spend time meeting each other. It’s a great activity for us older people to stay active, physically and socially, and to feel younger.”

In the same breath, Ziegler doesn’t mince words when he says their will to win is alive and well. In 2016, the Association started a 65 and up traveling squad to compete in various tournaments throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. They were so successful against teams from other areas — many of which pull from a larger geographic area rather than a neighborhood — that they added a 70 and up team in 2021.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic and the occasional injury to key players have slowed them down from time to time, both teams have won major tournaments over the years and continue to maintain a busy schedule to this day.

In fact, the 70 and up team was recently named the 70 AA Division state champions after competing in the 2022 Texas State Championship in Grapevine. Ziegler, who plays third base, admitted that Robson was the only 70 AA team at the tournament, meaning they won by default. But that didn’t stop them from playing six games in two days against competition from higher divisions.

Robson eliminated three of the five 70 AAA teams they faced and beat the 65 AA Division champ in that tournament.

They also placed fourth at the Salute to Veterans tournament in College Station, a tournament they won a year earlier.

“We have several outstanding players, all of whom allow us to compete against the bigger teams,” Ziegler said.

He pointed to stars such as Johnny Blecher, who plays rover and hit a grand slam at the Grapevine tournament. Their top two pitchers are Carl Caruso and Mick Calverley, and perhaps their best asset is their speed in the outfield, courtesy of guys like Jimmy Reese and Ford Robertson. In the Texas State Championship, Blecher and Pat Powers hit over .700, and David McKie, Bob Laderach, Jerry Bennett, Ziegler, and Randy Brewer all hit over .600.

Their non-player manager is Gary Smith, who Ziegler called a tremendous asset to the squad.

“We have a great manager with experience and some really good players out there,” Ziegler said. “Our outfield really sets us apart because the other teams don’t have guys who can run to catch the ball in the outfield. It’s a lot of fun.”

As for the future, none of the softball teams at Robson are showing signs of slowing down, though Ziegler admits there may be more hot tubs, bourbon, and beer in their future as they rest up and prepare for the next big game.

“There’s something about the game and the camaraderie we have,” Ziegler said. “We feel young again.”

Previous articleRegister now for LISD bowling fundraiser
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.