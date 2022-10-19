Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold casino event in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star is inviting the community to its first Big Deal Casino Night event in Flower Mound next month.

The fundraiser, presented by Charles Schwab, is being described as a “Gatsby-Glamour event” with live music, food, drinks and casino-style fun. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920s attire. Tickets start at $100, and for those looking to up the ante, a limited number of VIP tickets are available, providing exclusive access to a speakeasy-themed lounge and high roller Texas Hold ‘Em tables.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 5 through young adulthood, developing positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

“Volunteering here is incredibly meaningful to me, and I am inspired by the young people we are able to empower,” said Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, who serves on the Board of Directors for Big Brother Big Sisters Denton County. “Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that every child can succeed and thrive in life, which means as much today as it did back when I was part of their Bigs with Badges program in the mid 1990s.

“We want to ensure every home and child in Denton County knows we are here and are an option to them if and when they need us … We would appreciate your support as we try to expand our reach in Denton County.”

The Big Deal Casino Night is scheduled for 7-11 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Circle R Ranch in west Flower Mound. Click here for more information and to register.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

