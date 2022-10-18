Flower Mound SWAT assists with arrest of armed robbery suspect

Last week, the Flower Mound Police Department SWAT team assisted with the arrest of a man wanted for several aggravated robberies.

The Hurst Police Department said in a social media post that its SWAT operators were training out of town, and it needed help serving a felony warrant for Caden Lane Mayfield, a suspect in a string of nine aggravated robberies throughout the Mid-Cities area.

The FMPD SWAT team answered the call, as did officers from the Roanoke, Trophy Club, Southlake and Keller police departments. Within hours of getting the warrant signed, Mayfield was arrested and a gun matching the description of the gun used in the robberies was found during a search of Mayfield’s residence, according to Hurst PD.

“Outstanding work by all and we are lucky to have great neighbor agencies we can lean on,” Hurst PD said in a statement.

“We always try our best to support our neighboring agencies, especially when we can help get a dangerous criminal off the streets,” FMPD said in a social media post.