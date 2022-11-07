Denton County Friends of the Family receives $10k grant

Denton County Friends of the Family — a local nonprofit that serves people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — announced Friday that it has received a $10,000 grant through the Texas Bar Foundation.

The grant supports Friends of the Family’s efforts to create, recruit and retain a network of attorneys in private practice in the Denton County community willing to accept client referrals from the agency, according to a DCFOF news release. Access to trauma-informed legal services is one of the greatest needs of victims of domestic and sexual violence, and the funding will allow Friends of the Family to broaden legal representation for these families. The $10,000 grant supports the program for one year.

Separation from an abusive partner is one of the most dangerous times for victims and their children and effective legal representation can nimbly address any immediate safety concerns, according to DCFOF. This collaboration will bridge that safety gap and help Friends of the Family clients move from crisis to confidence.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs.