Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County Friends of the Family receives $10k grant

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
61
Denton County Friends of the Family

Denton County Friends of the Family — a local nonprofit that serves people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — announced Friday that it has received a $10,000 grant through the Texas Bar Foundation.

The grant supports Friends of the Family’s efforts to create, recruit and retain a network of attorneys in private practice in the Denton County community willing to accept client referrals from the agency, according to a DCFOF news release. Access to trauma-informed legal services is one of the greatest needs of victims of domestic and sexual violence, and the funding will allow Friends of the Family to broaden legal representation for these families. The $10,000 grant supports the program for one year.

Separation from an abusive partner is one of the most dangerous times for victims and their children and effective legal representation can nimbly address any immediate safety concerns, according to DCFOF. This collaboration will bridge that safety gap and help Friends of the Family clients move from crisis to confidence.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs.

Previous articleDecision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot
Next articleDenton County is Lighting it Green for veterans
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.