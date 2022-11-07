Denton County is Lighting it Green for veterans

Denton County announced Monday that it is joining other entities across the country to launch Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of U.S. Military veterans and their families.

As part of the initiative, Denton County is illuminating its buildings green Monday through Sunday, the county said on social media Monday afternoon. The county is encouraging residents and businesses to join Operation Green Light for Veterans to show their support for veterans.

“By shining a green light, we aim to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported,” the county said in a statement.