Highland Village to kick off holiday season with Our Village Glows event

The first of many Christmasy events in southern Denton County is scheduled for next weekend.

The annual Our Village Flows event — hosted by the city of Highland Village, The Shops at Highland Village and the Highland Village Women’s Club — will ring in the holidays on Nov. 19 with a festive community holiday celebration, highlighted by the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree by Santa and Mrs. Claus. After the lighting, guests can meet and greet Santa in his treehouse inside the tree, according to a news release from The Shops.

The event will also feature the “Let It Glow! Holiday Light Show Spectacular,” a special light show which includes 245,300 LED tree lights synchronized to holiday music. There will also be lots of activities for the family, such as horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating and ornament making, according to the news release. The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted on behalf of the Highland Village Women’s Club and will go to support of local charities.

Our Village Glows is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Nov.19, but the festivities don’t end there. Throughout the holiday season, The Shops at Highland Village will host a variety of holiday activities, including horse drawn carriage rides, Christmas carolers, Christmas stories with Mrs. Claus, musical performances, a Santa brunch and elf crafting.

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides:

Complimentary horse drawn carriage rides through the interior of the property, featured Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.



The Living Christmas Card:

A Victorian styled quartet will stroll around the center and sing Christmas Carols. Starting Nov. 25, they will perform on Friday and Saturday nights, Sunday afternoons, and every evening the week of Christmas.



Christmas Stories with Mrs. Claus: