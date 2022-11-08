News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2022

Greetings Double Oak. At the Town Council meeting on Oct. 3rd the Council appointed me as mayor to fill the vacant seat until the May 2023 Municipal Election.

I appreciate the citizens and Council’s confidence appointing me to serve as mayor. I wish to thank our town citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade and Council members Scott Whisenhunt, Casey Parsons and Jean Hillyer. I look forward to working with everyone for the good of Double Oak.

Veterans Day

On this special day, let us honor and thank our military veterans for their service. Double Oak appreciates the men and women who are actively serving today and those who served in the past protecting our nation and our freedom. Please take a moment on Veterans Day to remember these Great Americans and God Bless them for their service.

Double Oak Town Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Double Oak Women’s Club News

Double Oak Women’s Club President Bonnie Morrow and members are busy planning for their Annual Auction benefiting the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department. This event will be held on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Contact Jane Geelan-Sayres at [email protected] or 972-824-9591 to donate items and for information. Be sure to visit their website: doubleoakwomensclub.com.

2022 Double Oak Turkey Trot

Time to register and lace up those shoes. Start your Thanksgiving morning at the 12th annual Double Oak Turkey Trot and One Mile Fun Run on Nov. 24: raceentry.com/races/double-oak-turkey-trot-5k-and-one-mile-fun-run/2022/register

Double Oak Christmas Tree Lighting

Please join your neighbors at the annual town Christmas tree lighting on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. The famous Double Oak Women’s Club Choir will be performing. Our Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department always delivers “A Very Special Someone from the North Pole.”

The families of our town’s fallen First Responders have been invited to be the honored guests to light the tree. Let’s come together as the Double Oak community and let these families know we will never forget them. Watch for communications from the town and our partners at the DOWC for opportunities to support these families. We will be accepting monetary donations that will be split between the families to go towards Christmas gifts for the wives and children of these fallen First Responders.

Did You Know?

The Town of Double Oak property tax rate is $0.198067 per $100 which is one of the overall lowest property tax rates in Denton County and North Texas. Double Oak is debt free and has no bond or loan debt. Residents over 65 or disabled qualify for a $50,000 property tax exemption.

In May of 2022, the Town adopted a Property Tax Ceiling for 65 and older or disabled. Your ceiling can only increase with a major home improvement and a reassessment by the Denton Central Appraisal District.

Contact the Denton Central Appraisal District (www.dentoncad.com) to make sure you have both the exemption and the property tax ceiling, if eligible.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Town of Double Oak!