FM 1171 to close again at railroad crossing

FM 1171 will close again Wednesday for construction work at the railroad crossing in west Flower Mound.

Union Pacific Railroad’s contractor will be paving near the crossing, located just west of Hwy 377, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. FM 1171 will be closed from Panorama Trail to Hwy 377 during that time.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This will be the third time in as many weeks that UPRR will close that intersection as part of ongoing railroad maintenance. The town recently asked the railroad to come back and smoothen the road surface at the crossing.