Tuesday, November 8, 2022
The Arts: Arts Month in Flower Mound

There is no limit to the fun things Flower Mound offers to remind us of the importance of art to our lives and to our community. Aside from town events, Flower Mound also supports local arts groups, several of whom have fall and holiday seasons in full swing this month.

The Fall Chalk Art Contest took place over the weekend at Heritage Park, and on Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council will proclaim November as Arts Month in Flower Mound.

Art Party will happen at the Library on Friday, Nov. 11, from 5-7 p.m. Art Party features student art, as well as art by established local artists. Local art teacher, Tammie Turner, arranges and coordinates the extensive display of student art at Art Party. There is an opportunity to check out the library’s Creation Lab, too. Throughout the library, there are art demonstrations and activities to enjoy. To learn more about any of these town events, email Tish Carter at [email protected].

Art Party will be another opportunity for the Community Mural to be seen. The Community Mural was created by hundreds of residents at Art Festival 2022 in Heritage Park. Art Party at the library is the last planned stop for the Community Mural tour. Local artist, Beth Dilly, who created the Community Mural, has her work featured on the Art Wall at the Community Activity Center.  Usually, the art featured at the CAC is student art; this month is a special opportunity to see Beth’s works up close, as Beth is the first working artist to have her work featured at the center.

The Town Hall Art Display has a new artist this month. Erin Newton is an American contemporary artist who uses oil on canvas to explore the phenomena of non-verbal communication through art. Erin’s pieces are meant to celebrate the passing seasons and the journey out of darkness toward light. The town is accepting submissions from local artists and art students to have works featured on the wall. For details about how to submit artwork and be considered for this honor, visit www.flower-mound.com/artdisplay.

Local artists are also encouraged to submit a design for one of the Traffic Signal Boxes. The town currently has 12 signal boxes that feature varied works of art, and is looking to have an additional three artists featured on signal boxes in 2023. For details about how to submit for the opportunity to contribute to public art, visit www.flower-mound.com/trafficbox.

The 20th Annual Cross Timbers Artist Guild Tour will be held Nov. 11-13. The Opening Reception will be at ARThouse starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Several artists who will be featured on the tour will also have their works on display at ARThouse. The guild tour is a unique opportunity to visit local artists in their studios and learn about their creations and their life work. For more about the guild tour: crosstimbersarts.com.

Looking ahead to 2023, artists, supporters and volunteers are needed for the 3rd annual Art Fest, to be held on May 13, 2023. It’s not too early for artists to think about renting a booth to display and sell original works of art and for volunteers to put Art Festival 2023 on calendars to be part of this exciting and colorful day.

Happy Arts Month, Flower Mound!

