Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals

Photos and story by David Ballering

Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return.

The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts selected by Music for All evaluated the bands’ performances through their preliminary runs. In Class 4A, three Lewisville ISD schools were among the top 14 scoring bands that advanced to the finals competition: Flower Mound High School, Flower Mound Marcus High School and Hebron High School.

In the finals, Hebron took first place, as well as individual awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect. FMHS took seventh and Marcus finished in 13th place.

The Argyle High School Marching Band was named the Class 2A champion and also swept the individual awards: Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

The bands will now compete in the UIL State of Texas Marching competitions to be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.