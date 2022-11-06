Sunday, November 6, 2022
Jared Julian named Top 100 — 2022 DFW Super Lawyers

Jared Julian, The Julian Firm founder and president, has been named Top 100— 2022 DFW Super Lawyers. Recognized for his exemplary professionalism and outstanding service to his clients, Mr. Julian has earned designation from his peers as being among the top 5% of attorneys in his region.

Learn more about this recognition and Mr. Julian’s expertise from the featured Super Lawyers profile below.

“As the founder and president of The Julian Firm in Lewisville, Texas, attorney Jared W. Julian provides invaluable counsel and support to clients throughout Denton and Collin counties and the surrounding areas who are going through a divorce or have some other serious family law issue they need to address.

Board-certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and possessing more than 18 years of total legal experience, Mr. Julian has helped thousands of clients protect their rights and interests and achieve the favorable outcomes they expect and deserve. He has extensive experience handling high-asset divorces, contentious child custody matters, complex property division, Child Protective Services cases, adoptions, juvenile law matters and many other domestic-related issues.

A highly trained mediator with a reported success rate of more than 95%, Mr. Julian prefers to help his clients resolve their conflicts and reach settlements in the most efficient and amicable manner possible. However, he also understands that not all divorce-related issues can be handled through mediation, and he is fully prepared to take his clients’ cases to court when necessary.”

Read more here: thejulianfirm.com/blog

If you need help with a family law matter, The Julian Firm can help. Call for a consult today: (972) 459-4400.

 (Sponsored content)

