Foodie Friday: LSA Burger Grandscape

If you’ve lived here as long as we have, you remember when the land that’s now home to Grandscape was just a massive field on the way to Stonebriar Mall. But what an amazing development Grandscape has become thanks to businesses like Nebraska Furniture Mart, Scheel’s, Andretti’s, Hard Eight Barbecue, and now LSA Burger’s second location!

LSA’s Denton Square location was actually one of our very first Foodie Friday spots back in the day and we were instantly won over by their delicious burgers, brisket queso, and (of course) the unique ambiance.

While the Denton location pays tribute to Texas musicians, the Grandscape location focuses on Texas heroes ranging from Tom Landry to Betsy Coleman. And this massive building offers a lounge-style first floor, more seating upstairs, a killer patio, and an indoor-outdoor bar with garage doors.

For those of you who have fallen in love with LSA’s food from the Denton location, you’ll be glad to know that it’s all here at the Grandscape location too. And they’ve even added a couple of Grandscape specialties like their Tejano Chicken Fried Steak which comes served with two cheese enchiladas, a cheesy poblano pepper, rice, and beans.

Our favorite burger on the menu has to be the Spirit of a Hero Burger which is a true monster stacked high with mac and cheese, queso, and a steak-cut onion ring. But not only does this burger taste delicious – it’s also a burger with a cause. For every one purchased, LSA donates $2 to the Spirit of a Hero Foundation which benefits veterans and their families.

LSA can do simple too! Their Veribest Burger is their take on a bacon cheeseburger and is made with one of their 44 Farms beef patties and thick-cut bacon. So, if the Spirit of a Hero is a little much for you, this is a great option!

And to go along with any of their burgers, we recommend ordering some of their hand-cut fries. You can go plain and simple, but we’d recommend you try their Garlic Parm Herb fries which are one of their best-selling menu items.

If burgers and fries are not your jam, LSA does have some pretty incredible salads on the menu including the Old Dime Box which is topped with bacon, avocado, brioche croutons, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds.

And if you’ve been missing fried State Fair food, you can find some year-round here at LSA thanks to their Fried Oreos that come served with their homemade caramel. Is there anything better than a Fried Oreo?

We mentioned LSA’s amazing indoor-outdoor bar earlier and in addition to just looking really cool, they also have an amazing drink selection. General Manager, Ryan, says his personal favorite is the ZZ Top Shelf Margarita. But they’re also well-known for their Waterloo Blues which is made with gin, pomegranate, lemon, and agave nectar.

After all this, we hope you quickly realize that if you haven’t already visited LSA’s new location in Grandscape, you’ve been missing out! Go check them out on the weekend and enjoy a burger and a drink from their patio. You can even enjoy live music playing from Lava Cantina across the parking lot!

*LSA Grandscape is located at 4545 Destination Drive, The Colony, TX 75056.