Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Early voting ends Friday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
39

Denton County residents’ last chance to vote early is Friday.

Voters have been casting their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. representative and other state and county leaders since early voting started Oct. 24. Also on the ballot is a $650 million bond referendum to improve roads, bridges and highways across Denton County.

Contested races for county and State Legislature seats that represent parts or all of southern Denton County include Texas Senate District 12, State House Districts 63 and 65, Denton County Judge, Denton County Clerk and Denton County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1. Click the corresponding link for more information on each contested race.

Early voting ends Friday at 49 locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County:

  • Argyle Town Hall
  • Bartonville Town Hall
  • Copper Canyon Town Hall
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse
  • Flower Mound Community Activity Center
  • Flower Mound Public Library
  • Flower Mound Senior Center
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex
  • Justin Municipal Complex
  • Northlake Town Hall
  • Robson Ranch Clubhouse

Early voting polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this week. After Friday, voters will have to go to their precinct’s polling place on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — to cast their ballot.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

Previous articleFlower Mound asks Union Pacific to smoothen FM 1171 crossing
Next articleRiver Walk restaurant to offer free Thanksgiving dinner
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.