River Walk restaurant to offer free Thanksgiving dinner

Scout, the newest addition to the Flower Mound River Walk restaurant row, is offering free Thanksgiving dinner to guests who RSVP.

The sports-themed eatery will be serving free dinners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release from the new management company River Walk F&B. The company says this promotion is meant with young professionals, singles and retirees in mind.

“We want all of Flower Mound and the surrounding areas to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with a sense of family and community,” said Greg Retz, CEO of RW F&B. “We are excited to host our neighbors here at Scout to celebrate Thanksgiving with us.”

Guests will enjoy a complete Thanksgiving feast with all the sides, but are limited to one serving per person. Dinner will end at 3 p.m., but the restaurant will remain open the rest of the day so guests can continue to watch football with Happy Hour drink pricing all day. Guests should RSVP here by Nov. 18 to ensure the restaurant will have enough food for everyone.

RW F&B Director of Operations Jamie Creevy has a strong affinity for sharing this Thanksgiving experience.

“I’ve been able to offer complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner at another restaurant, and I’ve seen the impact that it has,” Creevy said. “It is so rewarding, not only for the guests but for the restaurant staff as well.”

RW F&B solicited volunteers from among their employees to work the Thanksgiving dinner.

“We know many of our team members wanted to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families,” Retz said. “However, we’ve been so happy to see how many of our team wanted to participate by giving back to the community.”

Retz said recently that the Scout concept, and the other two existing River Walk restaurants, will be rebranded soon.