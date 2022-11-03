Storms coming Friday, severe weather possible

The National Weather Service is forecasting thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather to move through Denton County on Friday.

An upper level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of storms through the area Friday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service forecast. Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and a few tornadoes possible. More than 1 inch of rain is expected in Denton County.

The weekend will be dry and comfortable, with forecast highs of 69 and 77 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Flower Mound.