Cake4One opens in Flower Mound

A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday.

Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.

Cake4One is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Suite 100, across from the River Walk clock tower.

