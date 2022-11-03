High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 50, Carrollton Creekview 24

Argyle wrapped up its undefeated season on Thursday night with a resounding victory over Carrollton Creekview.

RJ Bunnell got things going for the Eagles with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Landon Farris added a 7-yard touchdown run three-and-a-half minutes later.

With 4:19 remaining in the first quarter, John Gailey connected with Wayne Pritts on a 19-yard touchdown pass and Argyle led 21-0 after one.

Creekview got on the board to make it 21-6 Argyle, but the Eagles answered with a 30-yard interception return from Thomas Irwin.

The Mustangs scored again, but Argyle responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Alex Moeller to Maguire Gasperson and the Eagles led 35-12 at the half.

Less than a minute into the third quarter, Argyle’s defense again came up big when Bud Petter returned an interception for 30-yards to make it 42-12 Eagles.

Creekview scored twice more to make it 42-24, but Argyle answered again with a 9-yard touchdown run from Watson Bell to give the Eagles a 50-24 lead.

Argyle (10-0, 6-0) will open the playoffs next Thursday or Friday against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt at Eagle Stadium.

Guyer 31, Prosper Rock Hill 3

The Guyer Wildcats completed their perfect regular season on Thursday night with a 31-3 victory over Prosper Rock Hill.

It was actually the Blue Hawks who took the first lead in the game, but Guyer responded with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Arnold to Josiah Martin to make it 7-3 Guyer at the end of the first quarter.

Late in the second, Arnold broke a 43-yard run to give the Wildcats a 14-3 halftime lead.

With under two minutes to play in the third quarter, Arnold hit Sutton Lee on an 8-yard pass to make it 21-3 Guyer, and less than a minute later, special teams came up big, as Eli Bowen returned a punt 59 yards to give Guyer a 28-3 lead headed into the fourth.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ford Stinson kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 31-3 Guyer.

The Wildcats (10-0, 7-0) will open the playoffs next week against an opponent yet to be determined.

Marcus 50, Plano East 7

The Marauders had little trouble with Plano East on Thursday night.

Cole Welliver hit Ashton Cozart on a 1-yard pass to make it 8-0 Marcus, and connected with Aidan Grummer for 18 yards to make it 15-0 at the end of one.

Ben Perlmutter then scored on a 4-yard run to make it 22-0 Marcus, and after an East score, the game was 22-7 at halftime.

In the third, Brock Golwas scored on a 2-yard run for the Marauders, and Welliver hit Phillip Ponds on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-7 Marcus.

The Marauders scored again on a 9-yard touchdown run from Chance Sautter and a 21-yard interception return from Golwas.

Marcus (6-4, 5-2) will open the postseason next week with an opponent yet to be determined.

Lewisville 31, Hebron 17

Lewisville wrapped up a district championship on Thursday night, defeating Hebron by a score of 31-17.

The Farmers scored first on a 47-yard field goal from Freddy Joya to make it 3-0, then tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run from Jaydan Hardy to make it 9-0 Lewisville headed into the second quarter.

Viron Ellison scored on a 1-yard run to make it 16-0 Lewisville before Hebron scored 2 unanswered touchdowns to pull within 2 points of Lewisville.

With under a minute to play in the first half, Ethan Terrell connected with Lamar Kerby for a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-14 headed into the break.

Following a Hebron field goal, Ellison scored on an 8-yard run to put the game away.

Lewisville (9-1, 7-0) will open the postseason next week with an opponent yet to be determined.

Denton Ryan 48, Northwest 21

The Northwest Texans came up short on Thursday night, falling to Denton Ryan by a score of 48-21.

The Raiders jumped out to a 27-0 first half lead, but Northwest answered early in the third on an Ife Durodoye touchdown run of 75 yards.

Ryan scored again, but the Texans came right back and scored when Jake Strong hit Kenan Reil on a 32-yard to make it 34-14 Ryan.

The Raiders scored two unanswered touchdowns, and despite a second Durodoye 29-yard touchdown run late, Northwest was not able to mount a comeback.

The Texans (6-4, 5-3) will open the playoffs next week with an opponent yet to be determined.

Flower Mound 38, Plano West 28

The Jaguars clawed their way back from a 21-0 deficit on Thursday night to finish out the season on a high note, defeating Plano West by 10.

West jumped out to a three-touchdown lead early in the second quarter, but Flower Mound responded.

Yale Erdman hit Jacob Welch on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 Plano West, and with under three minutes to play in the second quarter, cut the deficit to 7 points on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Caden Jensen from Erdman.

The Jaguars tied it up on a 2-yard keeper from Erdman midway through the third quarter, and with 4:23 to play in the third, Abraham Candelaria kicked a 33-yard field goal.

West briefly regained the lead, but Flower Mound made it 31-28 on a 32-yard touchdown run from Grant Satterfield.

The Jags made it a 10-point lead with 7:30 to play in the game on a 1-yard keeper from Erdman.

Flower Mound finished the season with a 3-7 overall record, and 3-4 mark in district competition.