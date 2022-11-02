Flower Mound asks Union Pacific to smoothen FM 1171 crossing

The town of Flower Mound has asked Union Pacific Railroad to make more improvements to the FM 1171 railroad crossing in west Flower Mound.

UPRR has been conducting a lot of railroad maintenance construction work — and will again Saturday at the Canyon Falls Drive crossing — prompting road closures, detours and traffic issues in Argyle and west Flower Mound over the past several weeks. Part of that construction includes laying asphalt to smooth out the road at the crossings.

“We’ve driven the 1171/377 crossing and know that it’s still rough after Union Pacific’s most recent work there last Saturday,” Mayor Derek France said in an email to residents. “We’ve asked Union Pacific to take another look.”

Residents can help by reporting rough crossings to UPRR here.